Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Office Closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on December 24th and December 31st.

“2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Governor DeSantis. “Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season.”

Office closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are in addition to regular office closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

