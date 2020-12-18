Contempo Design + Communications Creates Female Entrepreneur Calendar for Holiday Giving and Year-Round Inspiration
Contempo Design + Communications has created a Female Entrepreneur Wall Calendar intended to raise awareness and funds for Northeast Ohio women entrepreneurs.
As a female entrepreneur myself, I am committed to elevating other women in business and the calendar was a way to acknowledge some of the fantastic women we’ve worked with this year.”CLEVELAND, OHIO , UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 calendar features women business owners who have been clients or partners of Contempo Design + Communications. Every month features a noteworthy woman-owned or female entrepreneur and their products or services, as well as insights, advice, or an inspirational quote.
— Renée DeLuca Dolan, President and Founder of Contempo
Among the featured women are leaders of companies and organizations who make and distribute foods and beverages, design and sew fashion accessories, produce special events, develop eco-friendly body care, and raise capital for businesses.
Contempo president Reneé DeLuca Dolan said the calendar serves a dual purpose. “We are a versatile creative and design firm, and the calendar shows off the capabilities of our team, particularly our lead designer Laura Murn,” said DeLuca Dolan. “As a female entrepreneur myself, I am committed to elevating other women in business and the calendar was a way to acknowledge some of the fantastic women we’ve worked with this year.”
DeLuca Dolan is also the founder of the annual Female Entrepreneur Summit (FES), an annual educational and social gathering for Northeast Ohio’s female entrepreneurs. The FES will return October 27, 2021, as a special 10th anniversary live event if circumstances related to COVID-19 allow. Event details will be announced at a future date.
A portion of the proceeds from this calendar will benefit the Female Entrepreneur Summit’s Pitch Competition which has awarded more than $75,000 in cash and prizes to local female entrepreneurs in Northeast Ohio.
DeLuca Dolan hopes to commemorate the 10th anniversary summit with a business pitch competition that will award a record $100,000 to five women, including a first-ever top prize of $50,000.
“Access to capital remains more challenging for women, which is why I started to incorporate a pitch competition into the Female Entrepreneur Summit,” DeLuca Dolan added. “The calendar is one way we can promote female entrepreneurship and raise some funds that we’ll direct towards helping women achieve their entrepreneurial goals.”
The calendar is on sale now for $20 at https://contempocleveland.com/product/2021-calendar/ and can be shipped for any additional cost or picked up at Contempo’s offices in Warrensville Heights.
ABOUT CONTEMPO DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS:
Contempo Design + Communications started in 1996 when Founder and President, Renée DeLuca Dolan, set out to make a difference through design. From its humble beginnings as a design studio in a converted spare bedroom, Contempo has grown in its twenty years since conception into a distinguished design agency that works with clients as a creative partner.
Today, Contempo is located in Warrensville Heights and focuses on branding, environmental graphic design, interior architecture, marketing collateral and website design and development. Contempo prides itself on its ability to produce eye-catching work that its long-standing clients can trust to communicate their message.
Throughout the past 20 years in business Contempo has also created and published Cleveland Business Connects as well as produced events that promote connectivity and education such as the Amplify Luncheon Speaker Series and Female Entrepreneur Summit.
