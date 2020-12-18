Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT invites public to take online survey for US-131

Contact: John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381616-262-1565, Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - An online survey is available to help identify issues and needs on US-131 in Grand Rapids and Wyoming. - This is part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that helps early in the planning process for major future transportation projects. - The US-131 survey is available to the public through Feb. 8, 2021.  

December 16, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched an online survey for a segment of US-131 between M-11 (28th Street) and the S-curve (Market Avenue) in Grand Rapids and Wyoming as part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study. The PEL process represents a collaborative and integrated approach to transportation decision-making that considers environmental, community, and economic goals, as well as traffic issues, early in the transportation planning process.

The survey, also offered in Spanish (encuesta en linea), is available now through Feb. 8, 2021, and aims to reach a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents and travelers. This important phase of the study collects input and comments from the public to better identify issues, concerns, and needs of this vital corridor.   

For more information on the PEL study or to provide comments, please visit the PEL website. Please use the comment form on the US-131 PEL study webpage to provide your comments for MDOT staff. Public comments can also be shared on MDOT’s social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MDOT_West, or sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma     Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building            P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

