Bioxy Research, a Tampa Bay USA Tech Firm Develops a Restaurant Disinfection Program for As Little as $15.00 per Day

Hypochlorous is nature’s oldest disinfectant and is walking around in 7.5 billion people right now inside all humans. Why? It’s the substance your white blood cells produce to fight off infections.” — William Maher

LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioxy Research Inc, a US Leader in Facility Disinfection has developed a program designed to be client applied using an All-Natural EPA Approved Disinfectant that is derived from purified water, dead sea salts, and a precise electrical charge that extracts 460 PPM of Hypochlorous, the same compound that is produced in the Human Body to kill pathogens, viruses, and bacteria. There is Nothing that has more power and is recommended around humans and animals!

The FDA has even approved this technology to be applied to seafood, fruits, and vegetables as a non-rinse cleaner and bactericide.

https://www.fda.gov/media/109611/download

This Technology can be used in Restaurants, Schools, Day Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Airports, Police and Fire Fighter Facilities, Rental Car Interiors, and anywhere needing disinfection when Humans and Animals are present.

The Program includes an Initial Kit containing a Portable Fogger/Sprayer, Gallons, and Quarts of Hypochlorous along with a QR Code instruction video and a case of high-quality Surgical Masks and each month the same will be automatically delivered minus the Fogger/Sprayer. The average cost for a facility such as a Restaurant would be about $15.00 per day.

Hypochlorous acid is nature’s oldest disinfectant, and it happens to be walking around in about 7.5 billion people right now. As in inside all humans, this very moment. Why? It’s the substance your white blood cells produce to fight off infections. It’s also the active ingredient in our Disinfection Process, which is an industrial technology used for green cleaning and sanitizing. Electrolyzed water is made when electricity is used to change the chemical structure of salt & water into a green cleaner proven to be 80 times the strength as bleach, but with no harmful chemicals, fumes or residues.

