Curativa Bay Announces Additional Products on the Board Certified Pharmacologist Formulations of our Medical Grade CBD

Home Base Clearwater Florida

Curativa Bay,Known for their Unique Natural Skin Care Formulas and Medical Staff Formulate a Pharma Grade CBD. Come Experience the Difference of Real Knowledge

Animals big and small benefit from these miracle CBD formulations. Amimals have the same pain and anxiety as humans” — William Maher

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curativa Bay (www.curativabay.com) announces additional product offerings through the website for our Friends, Dogs, Cats and Horses.

CBD,now gaining more traction after many studies by major universities and 3rd party laboratories showing promising results fighting depression, anxiety, Inflammation, Sleep Disorders, Stroke Brain Inflammation with Antioxidant and Analgesic Properties. Studies found the same Benefits for Our Animal Friends

The Oral Drops include Organic Full-Spectrum, Hemp Derived CBD perfectly blended with Mono-Terpenes and based in MCT Oil.

They also include Anchovy based Fish Oil which is chocked full of Omega -3 fatty acids. Instead of using cheap solvents like Propylene Glycol or Vegetable Glycerin, only MCT Oil derived from Coconuts is added to these highly effective drops.

MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Oil is a Form of saturated fatty acid that has been associated health benefits, such as Long Lasting Improved Cognition, Weight Management and Increased Satiety. Includes 500 mg of CBD per 10 mL creating highly effective means of easing Anxiety, Pain and Inflammation for your 4 Legged Friends.

Curativa Bay has a long history of creating products that focus on results that benefit skin, mind and body.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.