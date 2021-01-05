Squeeze Hires Vice President of Home Services
An expanded home services product line allows Squeeze to offer customers more value.
Every decision we make as an organization is focused on how it serves our customers, and we look forward to Fleury applying this principle to our new home services products and verticals.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squeeze has announced that Fleury Fleury has joined the company as Vice President of Home Services.
— Eric Norstrom, CMO of Squeeze
In this role, Fleury will be focused on strategically growing the home services product line as well as ensuring the current products continue to provide the most value for Squeeze customers. The cell phone plan comparison tool launched at the end of October, and Squeeze has quickly followed suit introducing their streaming service and internet plan comparison tools in November and December respectively. Offering customers the ability to shop for all three products further promotes the Squeeze promise to help customers lower their monthly bills.
Since the pandemic, home services have become more important than ever. “While things like cell phone and internet service have always been important, quarantine and restrictions on school and work made them even more so,” says Fleury. “People are looking for new service or upgraded services to help them stay connected. And spending more time at home has meant people are streaming more than they were a year ago.”
Fleury joins Squeeze bringing to the company his experience with both startups and multibillion-dollar companies. His project management and methods to define process improvements reflect his lean principles.
“The Squeeze philosophy to continuously bring value to our customers is what sets our company apart,” says Eric Norstrom, Chief Marketing Officer of Squeeze. “Every decision we make as an organization is focused on how it serves our customers, and we look forward to Fleury applying this principle to our new home services products and verticals.”
About Squeeze
Squeeze is a billtech company that provides a bill shopping service to help consumers save money on household bills. Today, they are also a licensed insurance agency in more than 40 states. Squeeze was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.
##
Contact
Fleury Fleury
VP of Home Services
email fleury@squeeze.com
Eric Norstrom, Chief Marketing Officer
Squeeze
+1 877-377-8339
pr@squeeze.com