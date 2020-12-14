Squeeze Expands Insurance Saving Service To 4 New States
Residents of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina now have access to a new insurance shopping service to find savings.
We’re about serving people. Being present in five states allows us to serve even more people than we are today, and that excites me.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squeeze, the Florida-based bill shopping service whose focus is on helping consumers save money on monthly household bills, has announced the expansion of their insurance business in the Southeast region. In addition to Florida, their geographical reach extends into Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Residents of these states are now able to compare and save on their auto insurance and home insurance, as well as have these bills re-shopped for them at each renewal period.
— Elias Janeits, CEO of Squeeze
Founded in 2015, Squeeze aims to disrupt the billtech industry with their unique bill management technology that delivers real-time, instant results. Consumers can get insurance quotes as well as compare prices for cell phone plans, streaming services and internet plans.
"We’re about serving people,” says Elias Janeits, CEO of Squeeze. “Being present in five states allows us to serve even more people than we are today, and that excites me. Our technology combined with the years of agent experience we have in-house ensures we’re able to quickly deliver our customers the most accurate quote. We also have the ability to continuously re-shop someone’s policy, which many tend to avoid doing because of the hassle, but we know that it could result in saving hundreds of dollars.”
Insurance was the first vertical to launch at Squeeze. “Insurance can be a complicated product to understand. So it’s understandable that so many customers purchase an insurance policy and then never think about it again outside of paying the bill. Over the years, they don’t even realize how much their premium has increased. This is particularly true for homeowners insurance because it’s most often wrapped up in the homeowner’s mortgage payment,” says Alex Hansen, Vice President of Insurance at Squeeze. “The service we provide gives our customers a little piece of mind knowing someone is looking out for them by comparing rates regularly.”
Squeeze will continue expanding their insurance business in the United States throughout 2020 and 2021. Plans to grow their insurance product line are already in the pipeline for the first quarter of 2021, which includes offering coverage for boats, motorcycles and other vehicles.
About Squeeze
Squeeze is a billtech company that provides a bill shopping service to help consumers save money on household bills. Today, they are a licensed insurance agency in more than 40 states. Squeeze was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.
