Real-Time Payments Market to reach US $43 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The rapid growth in the number of smartphone users is expected to provide opportunities for the real-time payments market growth

The "Real-Time Payments Market by Type (Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), and Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P))), Components (Solutions (Payment Gateway Solution, Payment Processing Solution, and Payment Security and Fraud Management Solution) and Services (Professional Services, and Managed Services)), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transport, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global real-time payments market size is projected to reach nearly USD 43 billion by 2025. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of about 30% over the forecast years 2020-2025. Real-time payments system or RTPs can be categorized as electronic or digital payment solutions that enable the real-time or immediate clearing of transactions and crediting of funds to the payee’s account and subsequent confirmation to the payer. Among the major drivers of growth, in addition to the convenience these systems provide, is the faster availability of funds and receipt. Due to real-time payment systems’ potential uses cases, industries across the board have are increasingly absorbing them.

The future and existing real-time payments market progress are outlined to know the market attractiveness. Key influencing factors focus on the real-time payments of market opportunities over the forecast years. Factors such as the increase in the number of smartphone users and increasing investment in the technology’s development are driving the market growth. Also, the increasing e-commerce activities, particularly in the emerging economies, are boosting the global real-time payments market growth. However, the growing security concerns about data confidentiality is likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer preference for digital transaction solutions is anticipated to be an opportunity for the real-time payments market.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global real-time payments industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the real-time payments market report comprises various qualitative parts of the real-time payments industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The real-time payments market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the real-time payments industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, components, deployment mode, enterprise size, verticals and regions. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), and Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P)). On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions is further segmented into Payment Gateway Solution, Payment Processing Solution, and Payment Security and Fraud Management Solution. The services are further bifurcated into professional services, and managed services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transport, Travel and Hospitality, and Education).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast years owing to the increasing usage of smartphones in the developing economies. The market is set to expand at a rapid pace, primarily driven by favourable government initiatives in digital transaction space. The increase in the e-commerce activities in countries like India and China along with their growing absorption of real-time payment solutions is also anticipated to drive the market.

The major players of the global real-time payments market are ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, Mastercard, Worldline, PayPal, Visa, Apple, Ant Financial, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS, Tmenos, Wirecard, Global Payments, Capgemini, IntegraPay, SIA, Obopay, Ripple, Pelican, Finastra, Nets, FSS, Montran, REPAY and iCon Solutions. These vendors have adopted various traditional and non-traditional growth strategies to enhance their market share including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

