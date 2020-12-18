What does the 2008 Kollakis Commercial Mortgage Fraud tell Investors About the need for Due Diligence in Real Estate?

Guildhawk's director explains why investors in citizenship, commercial real estate and commercial mortgage backed securities must do due diligence.

Investors in commercial real estate can avoid being defrauded or sold a bum deal by doing some simple checks like knowing the history of the agent and beneficial ownership of the property”
— David Clarke, Head of Multilingual Due Diligence Services
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does Mr Kollakis' Super Size commercial property fraud from pre-2008 tell us about today's need to use AI and human analysis to double check translated and variations of names of people and companies - preferably before handing over money?

The story of two small time con men who became Britain’s most successful confidence tricksters is classic Ealing Comedy material. The cockiness of crooks Stephan Kollakis and Martin Lewis was only eclipsed by the arrogance of those who bankrolled them and turned a blind eye to big red warning signs.

As a COVID-19 pandemic related financial crisis brews, investors in commercial real estate and those giving loans, grants or citizenship in these challenging times would be wise to apply the fraud prevention tips that David Clarke, the former head of the City of London Police Fraud Squad and now a director of Guildhawk spells out.

Protecting the Nation from Financial Crime

