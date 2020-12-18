Organizations Are Increasingly Seeking Collaborations With Non-Animal Alternative Testing Companies

Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market - By Type (Animal Type, Industrial Application), Drivers, Restraints, Global Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035

The Business Research Company’s Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035

The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market size is divided into two. The global animal testing market size was valued at $10.74 billion in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 2.46% during 2025-2035. On the other hand, the global non-animal alternatives testing market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2019-2025 and at a CAGR of 11.62% during 2025-2035.

End-use industries including cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical devices, chemicals, and food companies are increasingly seeking partnerships and collaborations with the organizations involved in developing non-animal alternative testing technologies. Collaborations of these end-use companies with leading scientists, academic research institutions, government agencies, and non-profit organizations help them better understand the industry requirements and bottlenecks in the deployment of these alternative technologies. For instance, Unilever has collaborated with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop alternatives to animal testing strategies. Since 2013, AstraZeneca has been collaborating with Emulate, Inc. to develop organ-on-chip technology, which is expected to reduce the use of animals in research as well as the cost and time of discovery and development. In a similar way, Estee Lauder Companies recently expanded its partnership with cruelty-free international and humane society international to end animal testing in cosmetics.

The non-animal alternative testing market size will gain the most in Europe at $0.46 billion in 2025 and $1.45 billion in 2035. Market-trend-based strategies for the non-animal alternatives testing market include collaborating with end users to understand the industry requirements and bottlenecks, and focusing on developing testing methods for the cosmetics industry to capitalize on increasing demand from it. Player-adopted strategies in the non-animal alternative testing market include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand R&D operations.

