Global Real Estate Brand Harcourts Launches Bali Office
Global trends shift Bali tourism from short stay to long-term relocation. Digital Nomads are the new norm.
Bali has always been a hot-spot for tourism, but this recent boom in relocation is creating great opportunities for real estate. Harcourts Purba Bali is proud to be a leading agency on the island.”CANGGU, BALI, INDONESIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harcourts Announces Opening of Bali Office
Global real estate brand Harcourts is pleased to announce the recent opening of their Bali franchise office - Harcourts Purba Bali. And what better year than 2020, when the island saw an influx of non-tourists, but those escaping city life to enjoy long-term stays and relocation to the Island of Gods.
Digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and those lucky enough to work remotely found ways to take advantage of new visa regulations, and settle into island life. They said good-bye to crammed apartments, rush hour traffic, COVID lockdowns, and welcomed a lifestyle of forever friendly locals, beautiful lush rice fields and jungles, endless beaches and surfing. Many travellers come to Bali for a holiday and after falling in love with the quiet island lifestyle and natural beauty, end up staying forever.
To make the transition easier, many found the assistance of Harcourts Purba Bali, the island’s newest office, representing the global brand of Harcourts. Harcourts Purba Bali, Bali’s premier agency for finding villa for rent Bali for long-term rental or sale. Harcourts is an internationally recognized brand for real estate, with 900 offices across 9 countries. When moving overseas, Harcourts is a professional agency that can be trusted to not only find the right villa, but to handle everything with the highest of standards for customer service, financing, and investment.
Harcourts Purba Bali makes it easy to combine the peace and tranquility of island living, with the right amount of luxury and modern amenities. Villas in Bali are becoming more contemporary and modern, but even simple family villas come with fast WIFI, private pools, enclosed living, landscaped gardens, and enough space for groups and gathering.
For those who prefer the sea and the surf or the quietness of a tropical jungle, Harcourts has villas for sale in Bali in all the best areas, including Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, Ubud and Amed. Depending on lifestyle and investment forecasts, Harcourts will find the best locations for villa buyers. Proximity to a scenic view, green spaces, amenities, and the surrounding status play an important role in property valuations. The island continues to develop and open up for new homes and new opportunities for investments.
With a myriad of different options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. One of the most frequently asked questions from newcomers is “how to find a villa for sale in Bali?” The expert team at Harcourts specialises in finding the best suitable luxury villas for your needs anywhere on the island.
The Harcourts Purba Bali team has 20 years experience operating in Bali, and has a team of international and Indonesian agents, lawyers and accountants. This internationally recognized leader in real estate is one of the most trusted names for villas on the island. They also encourage potential clients to start searching before arriving on the island, since they have an extensive database of villas to search and find favourites and compare prices. Harcourts has an array of Bali villas for sale listings for your perfect island home. Whether buying or selling, the Harcourts Purba Bali team ensures a smooth process. Sellers are connected with buyers quickly and seamlessly. They know the Bali market better than anyone, and they monitor changes in values, supply and demand.
Now is the right time to invest in real estate in Bali: many high-quality properties have become newly available and due to Bali’s popularity among travellers, their value is expected to keep rising to produce a good return for investment. If you’re looking for villa for sale Bali, Harcourts Purba Bali can help you find modern, recently built luxury properties as well as newly renovated options with great return value. Find your forever home or your next business venture in one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world.
About Harcourts Purba Bali
Harcourts Purba Bali is the premier real estate company in Bali for selling or buying villas on the island. Harcourts is one of the most recognizable names in the real estate industry across the world, operating for over 100 years, and now has 900 offices in 10 different countries. Through Harcourts Purba Bali villa buyers and investors have access to a database search of the commercial properties, land, finest pool villas in all the best places around Bali and beyond. Harcourts is also a trusted agency for short or long- term rental holiday homes as well.
https://harcourtspurbabali.com/
Jl. Raya Uluwatu 111X, Jimbaran, Bali 80361
Phone: +62 (361) 703 551 / 703 208 / 703 985
Mobile: +62 878 6282 2002
Email: Purba@Harcourts.co.id
