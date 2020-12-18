Pamela Van Nest of PVN Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The path to success and happiness begins with a mindset of self-compassion.

Pamela Van Nest is an expert at guiding women to overcome self-doubt and be kinder to themselves. Since 2012, Pam has coached individuals, led workshops, retreats about how negative self-talk holds them back, and she encourages her clients to step into a compassionate confidence that is calming, grounded, and strong.

“Self-compassion means treating ourselves with loving kindness, and in doing so, treating others with loving kindness,” says Pam. “When we understand ourselves, we can have more empathy for other people.”

Pam actually discovered self-compassion after she became a coach.

“I used to call myself ‘The Queen of Self-Doubt,” Pam recalls. “As a teacher, I wanted to do my very best for kids, so I set high standards for myself. When it didn't turn out the way I hoped, I would often turn on myself and catastrophize. It was constant, constant battle.”

When Pam was able to listen to that part of herself, she could finally see all the resources available to her. She could call it out in those moments, pause, which is so important.

Today, she helps people change their behavior to align with their compassion.

“Be aware and listen to yourself. Take a deep breath and recognize the heart feeling that's coming up,” says Pam. “What's your gut telling you? What are the messages being sent right now in your body? The minute we know we're not alone, we can relax and call forth our inner wisdom. I really want to guide them along that path of curiosity.”

Pam’s favorite thing to do with her clients is reframing and celebrating with clients. Together, Pam and her clients look at challenges from a different perspective with self-compassion.

“Being kind to ourselves begins with allowing ourselves to understand ourselves,” says Pam. “It takes practice, but I believe my clients have the answers; it's just a matter of giving themselves permission to step into those answers.”

Close Up Radio will feature Pamela Van Nest in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on December 22nd at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.pvncoaching.com