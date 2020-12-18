ACS and Deakin Uni launch world’s first Camera Workforce Census 2021 in Australia
Census covers equity, diversity and career progression of all camera professionalsSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world’s first, the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) has collaborated with researchers at Deakin University to launch the Camera Workforce Census 2021, a census focused on equity, diversity and career progression of all camera professionals in Australia.
As part of the world first for research in cinematography, the Camera Workforce Census 2021 seeks to gather as many voices from all camera professionals in Australia. This includes assistants, freelancers, operators, camera crew and cinematographers - both ACS members and non-members. As a result the research seeks to get a greater snapshot of the camera workforce and their working experiences.
The Camera Workforce Census 2021 will ask questions about career paths, earnings and income, hiring processes, professional networks, training and professional development opportunities, it will also enquire about any experiences of workplace bullying, harassment and discrimination.
Once complete the final report will be delivered to the ACS National Executive who will then, in turn, positively inform their members and the entire industry of policy and practice for the ACS and the broader Australian screen production sector moving forward.
Ron Johanson OAM ACS, National President, of the Australian Cinematographers Society commented, “The ACS passionately encourages all camera professionals to participate in this exceptional research facilitated by the team at Deakin University and thus help contribute to the history of cinematography in Australia and the world. The feedback and opinions provided will help inform and provide urgent insights into the important roles that camera professionals play in the Australian screen sector.”
Participation in the Camera Workforce Census 2021 is completely voluntary, anonymous and confidential and the ACS will not have access to any of the individual responses or the raw data, generated from the survey.
The Camera Workforce Census 2021 opens on 18 December 2020 and closes on 31 January 2021.
For more information and to access the Camera Workforce Census 2021 go to: https://researchsurveys.deakin.edu.au/jfe/form/SV_88iESSzxCmLGAex
