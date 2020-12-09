Aspera Mobile goes ultra-rugged with new R9 smartphone
Full-featured 4G with facial recognition and IP69 rated for maximum water and dust protection make the R9 great for tradies and outdoor environments - just $279SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspera Mobile has launched its new ultra-rugged R9 4G smartphone designed with a particularly robust exterior to cushion heavy knocks and drops. It also has the highest IP69 rating which means it can withstand being blasted by a high pressure hot steam jet and be dropped into two meters of water for 30 minutes. The R9 also has facial recognition, packs a large 5000mAh lithium polymer battery for a full day’s performance and has a tempered glass display which adds significant extra strength compared to a normal smartphone. All for just $279.
Aspera Mobile MD Allan Roberston said, “The R9 has you covered for working in tough environments. Facial recognition makes using the phone easy in tricky situations but if you get it a bit dirty or muddy it’s no problem as you just hose it down and dry it off. The R9 is unlocked so you can connect to any plan on any network, has dual sim functionality and its 5.45” HD+ resolution screen provides excellent viewing for videos and images.”
As the R9 is unlocked to any network and has dual sim functionality, users can search out the best plans for voice and data and run two mobile numbers across different networks. This is particularly useful if you need a business account and a personal account. You can even use the second sim to grab a good value data plan and run wi-fi hotspot for the home or office environment.
The R9 also boasts the latest Android 10 OS, a modern Mediatek Helio A22 2GHz quad core processor for snappy performance, a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (and expandable memory via an SD card up to a maximum of 128GB), so R9 users get good performance along with the rugged design.
Allan Robertson concluded, “With the R9 Aspera brings another great rugged smartphone specifically tailored to Australian conditions at a very affordable price. Users of the R9, as with all Aspera Mobiles, also enjoy our continued high level of commitment to local, Australian-based customer service. So, if you are a tradie or just someone who wants a smartphone that can withstand the hardest of knocks without having to pay thousands of dollars for it, then the Aspera R9 is an ideal solution.”
R9 key features and specs
Screen: 5.45” HD+ 1440*720, tempered glass
Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 6761 Quad core 2.0GHz
OS: Android 10
IP Rating: IP69
Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM
Expandable memory: SD card max 128GB
Flexibility: Unlocked Dual 4G sim cards,
Secure: Facial recognition
Camera: 13MP Auto focus rear Camera + 5MP front camera
Network Reliable: 4G bands 1/3/5/7/8/28a+b and 3G 850/900/2100Mhz
Battery: 5000mAh
Size: 160.8*76.9*15.3mm
Connectivity: NFC, OTG, USB, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-fi hotspot, VOLTE
Availability and pricing
You can buy the R9 at Harvey Norman, Bi-rite and Leading Edge for just $279.
For more information on the new Aspera R9 smartphone go to: https://asperamobile.com/phones/rugged-phones/aspera-r9/
Salvatore Di Muccio
Well Above
+61412649964 ext.
salvatore@wellabove.com