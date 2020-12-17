DLNR NEWS RELEASE: 2020-2021 GAME BIRD HUNTING SEASON ANNOUNCED FOR THE KAHUA/PONOHOLO RANCH COOPERATIVE GAME MANAGEMENT AREA

Newsroom Posted on Dec 17, 2020 in Latest News

(Hilo) – The opening of the 2020-2021 Game Bird Hunting Season at the Kahua/Ponoholo Ranch Cooperative Game Management Area will begin on Saturday, December 19, 2020. This game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, January 17, 2021, with legal hunting days on Saturdays and Sundays, only. The hunting area will be open from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm. All hunters must be checked out of the area by 5:00 pm as the gates will be locked at that time. During this season, the areas that are open for hunting may change on a weekly basis as cattle operations are actively taking place.

Maps of available hunting areas will be handed out at the Von Holt Memorial Hunter Check Station each day of the hunt. Inclement weather may also prevent access to the hunting area. Please call the Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office in Kamuela (808-887-6063) for updates if there are concerns that hunting may be cancelled because of weather.

A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp is required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Administrative rules for all legal hunting days: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/

Hawai’i Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 122:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-122-Game-Birds.pdf

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)