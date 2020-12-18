Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HAWAII STATE JUDICIARY NEWS RELEASE: Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for positions in the District Court and District Family Court in the Second Circuit, island of Maui.

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Lance D. Collins 

Mr. Collins is currently employed at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins.  He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2005.

Angela-Jo L. Correa-Pei 

Ms. Correa-Pei is currently employed as a Strategy Consultant at Kamehameha Schools.  Correa-Pei is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2000.

Michelle L. Drewyer 

Ms. Drewyer is currently employed at the Law Office of Michelle L. Drewyer, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the Second Circuit.  Drewyer is a graduate of Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1992.

Christopher M. Dunn 

Mr. Dunn is currently employed at the Law Office of Christopher M. Dunn.  Dunn is a graduate of George Washington University Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Richelle K. Kawasaki Lu 

Ms. Kawasaki Lu is currently employed with the Department of the Corporation Counsel for the County of Maui. Kawasaki Lu is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Jennifer M.P.E. Oana

Ms. Oana is currently employed with the Department of the Corporation Counsel for the County of Maui.  Oana is a graduate of Seattle University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

James R. Rouse

Mr. Rouse is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General.  Rouse graduated from Golden Gate University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1994.

Brandon M. Segal 

Mr. Segal is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Maui.  Segal is a graduate of graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2009.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald Supreme Court of Hawaii 417 South King Street Honolulu, HI 96813 

Fax: (808) 539-4703 Email: [email protected] 

 

Comments must be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Thursday, December 31, 2020.  All comments will be kept confidential.

