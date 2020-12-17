Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the unit block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:51 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The suspects then attempted to flee the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 26 year-old Malik Ford, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation.

The additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

