Evening Update for I-80 Closure in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an evening update on the I-80 closure in Clinton County.

PennDOT now has one westbound lane open between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County. The right/travel lane remains closed, with traffic moving through the area in the left/passing lane. Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area.

With one lane open, the detour using I-180 west and Route 220 south has been lifted. PennDOT expects to open the right lane at some point tomorrow and will issue an update at that time.

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in this area opened earlier today.

