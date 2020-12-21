Dog-Obsessed Podcast CEO Is Keeping His Ear Cocked for both Fresh and Familiar Voices

Dog Podcast Network 101 Dog Stories James Jacobson CEO photo

Dog Podcast Network’s 101 Dog Stories Contest Digs Up Juicy Dog-Adjacent Segments for Flagship Magazine Podcast Dog Edition

There’s a $5,000 grand prize, but the money doesn’t seem to be the motivating factor for many of our entrants. Producers are just excited to take us on an audio journey that invokes & involves dogs.” — James Jacobson

KIHEI, MAUI, HAWAII, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a gif of Lou Grant reviewing copy and drinking whiskey on the submission page for Dog Podcast Network's ongoing contest 101 Dog Stories. Not that the submissions are driving CEO James Jacobson to drink.

Quite the opposite.



The submissions so far, Jacobson says, are good to great. They validate his original idea that there are millions of dog-obsessed content producers around the globe.



“Dogs unify us,” Jacobson said recently. “They don’t care what nationality you are, or the language you speak. They assume that you could be friendly, and they give you a chance. And dog lovers are the same way. If we had our way, we’d all just get along, go for a long walk, have a good meal, play a little, and snuggle.”



The idea behind the network’s flagship show is simple: most interesting stories have a dog angle. The contest is fetching storytellers, reporters, podcasters, artists and content producers.



“There’s a $5,000 grand prize, but the money doesn’t seem to be the motivating factor for most of our entrants,” Jacobson said. “Producers are just really excited to take us on an audio journey that invokes and involves dogs.”



Jacobson’s favorite segment so far is a “walk” through European cities. “Without giving too much away, it’s a great way to cross borders,” Jacobson said. “It's a creative segment that shows how you're never alone if you have a dog at your side.”



Will it win the grand prize? Jacobson isn’t telling. “We’re still getting so many great submissions, it’s way too early to tell. Many will air before the contest is over." Dog Edition launches in January, but the contest continues throughout 2021.

So, would Mr. Grant be happy with what’s going on in Dog Podcast Network’s editorial room?

“Yes, he would,” Jacobson affirms.