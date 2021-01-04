Fast Times need Fast Branding
CurtDoty.co has launched a new service offering Startup Accelerator, which is a full-service advisory group.
We have been busy helping existing companies and brands pivot to this new post-covid world and there is a lot of creativity and energy out there as we head into 2021. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CurtDoty.co has launched a new service offering Startup Accelerator, which is a full-service advisory group that works with growth-stage companies on everything from strategy, product development, branding and building senior teams. Unlike other companies considered startup accelerators, CurtDoty.co focuses its efforts on branding. Whatever stage a startup is in, start-up stage, seed or early stage, growth stage, or late stage, branding is many times overlooked. Branding is more than a logo and one of the many challenges for startups is branding. When and how to do it. As defining your brand defines your product offering, it is imperative that branding, and all it entails, is not an afterthought, but a strategic initiative that builds consensus within your executive team and is a building block to a coherent plan and product rollout. CurtDoty.co has advised startups and growth stage companies in the media, consumer, and B2B services industries.
— Curt Doty, Creative Director
Curt Doty, Founder and creative director adds, “Launching a company, let alone pivoting a company during these challenging times can be difficult. We are here to help and advise. We have a network of brand advisors and strategists to help define and build your business plan and your go-to-market strategy. Over the past 5 years, CurtDoty.co has been helping startups and surprisingly, the venture and investment world has held up well through this pandemic.”
Recent launches include News Tech company enViibe, Luxury Cannabis Curation company HighGarden Collective and media curator ShoBinj.
Curt is a seasoned executive who has launched media brands around the world and has developed a tried and true process inclusive of Naming, Product Development, Creative and Communications Platforms, Corporate Identity, Website and sales collateral. The maturation of this process has led to helping new startups to Go Fast when developing their MVP and clearly communicate their brand offering to investors and ultimately, their customers.
About the Curt Doty Company
A branding and marketing consultancy for the digital age providing best of breed solutions built upon a legacy of award winning results. Based in Santa Fe, the company rebranded the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. Recent work includes a pivot for NCI, the closed caption company. Their expertise lies in Corporate Identity; Content and Digital Marketing; Website and Mobile app design. They have also done extensive work with startup ventures nationally. www.curtdoty.co
