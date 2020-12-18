Latin Country artist Dianña releases Desperado
She adds her Latin Country spin to the Linda Ronstadt version of the famous Eagles song
Desperado is one of my all-time favorite songs, especially the Linda Ronstadt version, so I wanted to cover it in my Latin Country style.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña has taken the Eagles classic song Desperado and infused it with her distinct Latin Country style. It was released this week on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.
— Dianña
Since Dianña's vocals bear a striking resemblance to those of Linda Ronstadt, her Latin Country version of Desperado will have special appeal to Linda Ronstadt fans. Dianña recently also covered Linda Ronstadt’s version of Blue Bayou written by Roy Orbison.
Dianña’s latest original release, Rubberneck Cumbia, can be seen on Youtube. The energy of her performance in this up-tempo Latin American genre was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas.
Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country
Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+1 805-969-7095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Rubberneck Cumbia Official Music Video - Dianña original