Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,705 in the last 365 days.

Latin Country artist Dianña releases Desperado

Picture of singer Dianña for song Desperado

Dianña adds Latin Country flare to the Eagles' Desperado

She adds her Latin Country spin to the Linda Ronstadt version of the famous Eagles song

Desperado is one of my all-time favorite songs, especially the Linda Ronstadt version, so I wanted to cover it in my Latin Country style.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña has taken the Eagles classic song Desperado and infused it with her distinct Latin Country style. It was released this week on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

Since Dianña's vocals bear a striking resemblance to those of Linda Ronstadt, her Latin Country version of Desperado will have special appeal to Linda Ronstadt fans. Dianña recently also covered Linda Ronstadt’s version of Blue Bayou written by Roy Orbison.

Dianña’s latest original release, Rubberneck Cumbia, can be seen on Youtube. The energy of her performance in this up-tempo Latin American genre was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas.

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country

Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+1 805-969-7095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Rubberneck Cumbia Official Music Video - Dianña original

You just read:

Latin Country artist Dianña releases Desperado

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.