Gov. Parson attends ribbon cutting ceremony for Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab expansion 8,000 Square-Foot Expansion Will House Five New Full-Time DNA Analysts and Expand DNA Processing Capabilities and Efficiencies

Today, Governor Mike Parson attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for an expansion of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s main crime lab, which will increase DNA processing capabilities and efficiencies. The 8,000 square-foot expansion will be devoted entirely to DNA processing and house 20 full-time employees, including five new DNA analysts who are currently completing training. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

