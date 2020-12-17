3 PM Update for I-80 Closure in Clinton County

​3 PM Update

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an update on the I-80 closure in Clinton County.

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are now open from the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County to the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County. The eastbound lanes had been closed earlier today to assist with PennDOT’s response to a westbound, multi-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Clinton County.

Westbound I-80 in this area remains closed. Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south. PennDOT will issue an update as westbound lanes re-open.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route.

PennDOT reminds you that motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423 Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #