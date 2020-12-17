(Subscription required) Deputy district attorneys, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said the purpose of gathering the judges’ information could be to file a motion to disqualify them from further criminal proceedings.
Dec 17, 2020
You just read:
LA DA tells deputies to take judges’ names; prosecutors’ group says some policies are illegal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.