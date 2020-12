Royalton Barracks / Two-vehicle crash involving VSP cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B204143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Martin

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

STREET: Interstate 89 southbound

TOWN: Hartford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 5.4

WEATHER: Heavy snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow-covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alfred Wright

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500 pick-up truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to passenger-side rear bumper area

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sgt. Eric Hudson

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

VSP BARRACKS ASSIGNMENT: Royalton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Charger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to driver side rear quarter panel, rear door and side mirror

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

A Vermont State Police cruiser was damaged in a crash Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, when struck by a pick-up truck during a heavy snowstorm in southern Vermont. No one was injured.

Sgt. Eric Hudson of the Royalton Barracks was investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 5.4 in the town of Hartford. At about 12:02 p.m., his cruiser was sideswiped by a 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck operated by Alfred Wright, 61 of Sharon VT. Sgt. Hudson was sitting in his cruiser, a 2015 Dodge Charger, and wearing his seat belt.

Wright explained he was traveling south on I-89 at about 54 mph with the flow of traffic in the travel lane when he came into white-out road conditions. Wright advised he observed blue lights and started to brake, losing control of his truck and sliding into the cruiser.

The cruiser sustained moderate damage to the driver-side rear quarter panel, rear door and side mirror. The Chevrolet truck sustained minor damage to the passenger-side rear bumper area. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.

- 30 -