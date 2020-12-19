Silicon Valley Institute Announces Positive Response to 'Virtual' Hair Loss Consultations for San Francisco Clients
A top hair transplant clinic in the Bay Area, Silicon Valley Hair Institute is announcing a new post about virtual hair loss consultations.
Many Bay Area clients are staying safe at home during the Pandemic. Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a top-rated hair loss clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the positive response to its virtual consultations for hair transplantation procedures. Bay Area men and women who suffer from hair loss can reach out for a consultation and have it conducted virtually via video chat.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"Many Bay Area clients are staying safe at home during the Pandemic. Yet, this is an opportunity for those considering hair loss treatments," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "We are available for calls via ZOOM or Facebook. We can help provide a personal evaluation via the Internet, so patients can think through their options before scheduling an appointment. Almost everything except the surgery itself can be done virtually through video calls."
Bay Area residents can review the new, informative post by Silicon Valley Hair Institute at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/we-can-offer-a-hair-transplant-consultation-by-zoom-or-facebook/. The post explains that a benefit to stay-at-home orders may include extra time to learn of hair loss treatments before scheduling a clinic visit. Information covering robotic hair restoration surgery is available on the ARTAS page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/. For skin care options, Bay Area residents can review the
Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology at https://svaestheticderm.com/. Evaluations are at no-cost and provide an opportunity to fully evaluate potential surgery before an in-person clinic visit is required.
BAY AREA RESIDENTS TAKE THE TIME TO DISCOVER HAIR TRANSPLANT OPTIONS IN 2021
Here is the background for this release. News reports indicate a vaccine for Covid-19 might be widely available to the public later in 2021. The news may be hopeful, yet many Silicon Valley residents could continue to put off personal plans until restrictions lift. For surgical procedures, such as a hair transplant, planning can happen in advance of a clinic visit in 2021. Savvy Bay Area residents could take advantage of stay-at-home guidelines and use the extra time to research all hair loss options including one-on-one consultations over the Internet. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute is announcing the huge success of its popular 'virtual hair loss' consultation available online.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures for Bay Area residents, who find this top-rated hair transplant specialist. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is a specialized hair clinic serving hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
