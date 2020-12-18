The App for Art Lovers Celebrates Two Years
The Santa Fe Art Experience is the definitive guide to Museums, Galleries and Studios.
...this app fills a long time need for art lovers gaining access to all the galleries and museums in The City Different, especially as we hold out hope for a great re-opening in 2021.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 18, 2020 Santa Fe, New Mexico. CurtDoty.co celebrates their 2 year anniversary of launching the SANTA FE ART EXPERIENCE app, available on the app store, a new way to discover every gallery, museum and artist studio in town.
— Curt Doty, Co-Founder
At a time when Santa Fe’s Art economy is hurting, the SANTA FE ART EXPERIENCE has persisted and supported the community. From creating awareness and supporting local charities to sharing local artists tales of their Covid Survival.
On the app, you can navigate by list, picture, districts or map! The SANTA FE ART EXPERIENCE helps you find the all the museums and galleries in the City Different.
Santa Fe brings many thousands of smartphone users per year with over 200 galleries to explore, you'll be astonished by the city's array of art, including traditional and contemporary painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, textiles and more.
“We have supported the app through grassroots and digital marketing efforts as this app fills a long time need for art lovers gaining access to all the galleries and museums in The City Different, especially as we hold out hope for a great re-opening in 2021” says Curt Doty, Co-Founder.
The SANTA FE ART EXPERIENCE is also more than an app. It also builds community through its Website, Facebook and Instagram social channels, Newsletter and text alerts, which will support events and openings for all participating galleries and museums. A swag store preps you with attire and even facemasks.
Curt Doty also adds, “Santa Fe offers a visual feast for art lovers of all sorts, whether you're a serious collector or a fan who finds joy in just viewing the work. This app becomes a marketing engine for galleries with opportunities to create dynamic experiences to connect with their constituents and the sponsorship opportunities for local businesses can gain the same access.”
Features of the app include…
ART EVENTS
Click on Art Events and you will find out about the latest Art Events happening in town.
EXPLORE
Navigate by LIST or GRID, This feature displays All the galleries and studios in town and filters search by Arts Districts.
TOUR MAP
Click on the TOUR MAP and it will locate you and show you nearby galleries. Track where you are in every Arts District, click on a gallery to find out more.
The GALLERY DETAIL page contains a slide show of pictures, the address, hours and a brief synopsis of the gallery. You have the ability to mark as a favorite, click to see where it is on the map or share, via your favorite social channel.
FAVORITES
As you discover galleries in your experience, you can mark it as a FAVORITE, creating a lineup on your FAVORITES page and a customized map to make sure you don’t miss it on your Art Tour of the city.
TEXT ALERTS
Sign up and stay in touch with what is happening with the Art Scene!
Features of the Website include…
Free and Featured listings for galleries, Post Events and Openings, Newsletter signup, and Sponsorship opportunities for the Business community.
Co-Founder Debra White Doty adds, “Promoting SFAE on social media is an easy joy. Researching for SFAE is my guilty pleasure, and it is a joy to share with others. It has been a learning experience in getting to know the community. I am enthusiastic to share the art and artists, new and established, with Santa Fe locals and whoever else is watching. The beauty of social media is that it provides world-wide access to the art and unique aesthetic of Santa Fe.”
About the Curt Doty Company
A branding and marketing consultancy for the digital age providing best of breed solutions built upon a legacy of award winning results. Based in Santa Fe, the company rebranded the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. Recent work includes a new website for NCI, the closed caption company. Their expertise lies in Corporate Identity; Content and Digital Marketing; Website and Mobile app design. They have also done extensive work with startup ventures nationally. www.curtdoty.co
