ALE Agent Involved in Concord Shooting

Last night, an ALE special agent was assisting Concord Police Department when an armed individual opened fire on law enforcement, killing one officer and seriously injuring another.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 around 10:00 p.m., an ALE special agent was in the Concord area when he heard officers dispatched to a single-vehicle wreck on I-85. The special agent was first to arrive on scene, followed closely by a Concord police officer, and observed the vehicle was unoccupied.

An individual notified the special agent and officer of a male suspect who attempted to carjack her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane. The suspect’s physical description and approximate location was relayed over radio communications. ALE and Concord Police arrived at the Sonic a few minutes later and located the suspect.

As the ALE special agent initiated contact with the male, the suspect immediately opened fire on the ALE special agent and Concord officers, striking both Concord officers. The suspect was later found deceased.

The ALE special agent sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released by medical officials. ALE will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, this is all the information that will be released at this time. Additional questions about this incident should be directed to the Concord Police Department and SBI.

