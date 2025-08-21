Governor Stein Provides Updates on Hurricane Erin Response

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Today Governor Josh Stein provided updates on the response efforts to Hurricane Erin and urged North Carolinians to stay safe and prepared as hazardous conditions continue throughout the weekend.

“Dangerous conditions including rip currents and coastal flooding from storm surge are expected through the weekend, even as Hurricane Erin moves away from the coast,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful to the State Emergency Response Team for keeping people safe and roadways clear, but with flooding peaking tonight, please avoid driving on roads with standing water. We are actively monitoring the situation and remain ready to respond to any needs."

On Tuesday, Governor Stein declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources and personnel in preparation for Hurricane Erin. The State Emergency Response Team remains ready to deploy search and rescue teams and North Carolina National Guard troops, along with boats, high-clearance vehicles, and aircraft. The North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART), which includes, NC Emergency Management, NC National Guard and State Highway Patrol, are also on standby. Two CH-47 helicopters from neighboring states are on standby to transport food and water, if necessary.

North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter being hosted by Warren County Emergency Management at 113 Wilcox Street in Warrenton, NC. Pets are allowed at this shelter.

Despite Erin moving past North Carolina, today’s high tide cycles increase the likelihood of flooding and marine hazards. NC 12 remains closed on Hatteras Island and the northern part of Ocracoke Island. NC 12 may face substantial over wash, potentially rendering it impassable for several days. NCDOT crews are working to clear the road and will not reopen NC 12 until it is deemed safe. Service is still suspended for the four ferry routes serving Ocracoke Island but will resume once conditions are safe.

Hazardous conditions will continue Thursday, and tropical storm force winds are possible along North Carolina’s coast, primarily the Outer Banks, through at least mid-day Thursday. Forecasts predict strong long-period waves from 15 to 20 feet along the central coast and waves from 8 to 12 feet along southern and northeastern beaches. Although wave heights are projected to decrease over the weekend, dangerous rip currents will continue to pose a threat. Residents and visitors should stay out of the water and should always follow the directions of local officials. Floodwaters may contain sewage, hazards, and unknown substances and should be avoided.

For more information from the State Emergency Response Team, visit ReadyNC.Gov/Erin.