DLI Announces Become an Alum Partnership with MSU Billings

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that the Become an Alum (BAA) program has expanded to partner with Montana State University Billings (MSU Billings) and City College at MSU Billings.

The BAA program staff work with former Montana University System students who left school before attaining a degree or credential and help them return to college. BAA offers former students personalized guidance, support and resources. The program seeks to connect employers who are seeking employees in their career field with individuals interested in pursuing education and training opportunities that give them the skills needed to fill those in-demand jobs. Depending on need and available resources, assistance is available for the cost of books, supplies, tools, and other fees associated with finishing a degree.

By partnering with MSU Billings and City College at MSU Billings on this program, Job Service Billings staff have begun engaging in outreach and re-enrollment activities to link with students. Over 2,000 former students have been contacted and provided with information on how the program can help them finish their degree. The first enrollees are expected to start classes this spring semester.

“With our Become an Alum program, we have a variety of ways to support students who wish to return and complete a certificate, an associate or bachelor’s degree,” said Job Service Billings Workforce Consultant Supervisor Xiaoyi Wang. “Whatever obstacle got in the way of you finishing your degree the first time around, we’re here to help you overcome and address it.”

Both MSU Billings and City College at MSU Billings offer a variety of online classes and flexible scheduling to assist non-traditional students and working professionals as they finish their degrees. It is common for students to have a job, family, or other responsibilities as they attend college part-time and complete a degree at their own pace.

“MSU Billings and City College at MSU Billings are great choices for Montanans wanting to finish a degree, whether that means completing what they started or using their credits to go in a new direction,” said MSU Billings Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth . “Besides being affordable, our graduates have increased earning power and have the convenience of being able to live, learn and work right here in Billings. We are excited to be teaming up with Job Service of Billings to help our local community achieve their career goals.”

Students interested in the Become an Alum program are encouraged to contact Job Service Billings at (406) 652-3080 or BillingsSC@mt.gov, or visit msubillings.edu/getyourdegree. Job Service workforce consultants encourage former students to contact them soon as it takes time to reapply, finish financial aid documents and the reenrollment steps needed to start during the upcoming spring semester.