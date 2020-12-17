Online information available for addendum to Briggs Woods Lake Water Quality Improvement Plan

WEBSTER CITY – Iowans interested in an addendum of a DNR study to improve water quality in Briggs Woods Lake in Hamilton County can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel.

Briggs Woods Lake was previously listed on the state’s impaired waters list for high levels of algae and low levels of dissolved oxygen. The DNR conducted a study in 2012 that showed how these problems were caused by too much phosphorus in the lake. The problems impact recreation on the lake and aquatic life.

Subsequent to the 2012 study, the lake was listed on the impaired waters list for pH issues. The addendum explores the relationship between pH and the previous plan’s focus on phosphorus and how the two are connected. The addendum is designed to give a more complete story with relationship to listed impairments in order to better serve as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lake.

The presentation is available now at youtube.com/iowadnr through Jan. 19. The full document can be downloaded on the Iowa DNR’s website at the following: http://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environment/WaterQuality/ WatershedImprovement/ WatershedResearchData/ WaterImprovementPlans/ PublicMeetingsPlans.aspx.

Public comments on the plan must be submitted by Jan. 19 to the following: E-mail: jeff.berckes@dnr.iowa.gov Mail: Jeff Berckes, care of Iowa DNR, Wallace State Office Building, 502 E. Ninth St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319

After gathering Iowans’ comments, the DNR will forward the addendum to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.