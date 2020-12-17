QualityWorks Consulting Group Wins 2020 Inc. Best in Business Award
Los Angeles (December, 14th 2020) - QualityWorks has been named to Inc’s inaugural Best in Business List in the category of Business Services. The achievement specifically recognizes the work that the company has done in the past year to make a positive difference in the community through their social impact and diversity initiatives.
Founded in 2010 by Stacy Kirk, QualityWorks is a team of innovative and diverse problem-solvers who specialize in building and testing digital products. The company prides itself on its commitment to delivering solutions that have a lasting and positive impact. The Best In Business award is in recognition of their work this year to diversify tech through a free software testing boot camp designed to train and place professionals from underrepresented communities into high-paying, high-demand jobs in software testing.
“I'm very proud that our company, QualityWorks Consulting Group, LLC was selected as an honoree for Inc. Magazine's #BestinBusiness Awards! It is a core part of our mission to go beyond just delivering really great tech to our clients; We want to make sure that our work has real impact on the lives of people. It’s really great to be recognized for that,” says Stacy Kirk.
Read the full 2020 Inc. Best in Business List: https://www.inc.com/best-in-business/2020
In 2020, QualityWorks also worked on SharedHarvest's myCovidMD, to build a platform that allowed them to manage students who volunteer to support large scale COVID-19 testing initiatives in exchange for a reduction in their student loans.
About QualityWorks:
QualityWorks is an agile software consulting firm committed to the continuous delivery of high-quality software. We provide end-to-end software solutions that save our clients thousands in resource costs, decrease their time to market, and drive team and process optimization. Our services include custom software development and all aspects of software testing and digital transformation. Our unique value is that we are not just technical experts, we are also coaches who empower teams through process improvement training as well as QA, and DevOps coaching based on agile best practices. QualityWorks has trained more than 150 persons from diverse professional backgrounds to become sought-after software testing professionals over the last 10 years.
About Inc. Best in Business:
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.
Madison Frilot
Madison Frilot
