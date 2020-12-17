State of Emergency Declared

Agency Preparations

Department of Transportation The Department of Transportation continues to move assets to impacted areas and is responding with 3,587 supervisors and operators. All residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operation throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. All available S&I equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,613 large plow trucks

179 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

311 large loaders

38 snow blowers

To support snow and ice activities in critical areas, a total of 180 additional upstate staff, including: 164 plow truck operators, 8 equipment operator instructors, and 8 mechanics; and 4 mechanic service trucks are being deployed. They are distributed as follows:

The Capital Region will be receiving 2 mechanics and 1 mechanic service truck

The Mid-Hudson Region will be receiving 67 plow operators, 6 supervisors, 4 equipment operator instructors, 2 mechanics and 1 mechanic service truck

The Southern Tier will be receiving 12 plow operators, 2 equipment operator instructors

Long Island will be receiving 85 plow operators, 2 equipment operator instructors, 4 mechanics, 2 mechanic service trucks

Thruway Authority The Thruway Authority has 682 operators and supervisors responding with 252 large snow plows, 103 medium snow plows, 11 tow plows and 62 loaders across the state with more than 125,000 tons of road salt on hand. In addition, eight large snow plows as well as 16 operators and 6 supervisors from the Thruway's Buffalo Division, as well as one tow plow and one large blower from the Thruway's Syracuse Division have been deployed to the lower Hudson Valley region to support in snow and ice operations in areas with the highest forecasted snow totals. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilizedto alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app whichis available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway here. Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. The agency has six sawyer crews available for deployment. Park Police have 21 snowmobiles and four enclosed cab tracked UTVs available for deployment. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings. Department of Environmental Conservation DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including snowmobiles, are positioned to assist with any emergency response. Department of Public Service New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response and restoration efforts across New York State. Department of Public Service staff will track the utilities' work throughout the storm event and will ensure the utilities shift the appropriate staffing to the regions anticipated to experience the greatest impact. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Emergency Operations Center remains activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will monitor weather conditions, coordinate state response operations and stay in contact with localities throughout the duration of the event. State Stockpiles are also prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs. This includes pumps, chainsaws, sandbags and bottled water. At Governor Cuomo's direction, the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is prepositioning three tracked vehicles today in the Mid-Hudson Region to assist local partners with any necessary rescue efforts. State Police Since the storm began on Wednesday, State Police have responded to more than 600 accidents and disabled vehicles across the state, including two fatal accidents. State Police have increased staffing in the affected areas by 20 percent and are prepared to deploy additional Troopers as needed to affected areas. All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles, snowmobiles, and Utility Task Vehicles are staged and ready for immediate response. All Troop emergency power and communications equipment has been tested. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) personnel have worked hard through the night to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees continue to spread salt and clear platforms and stairs of snow and ice, keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, remove any downed trees, and attend to any weather-related challenges as a result of the storm. MTA Bridges and Tunnels empty and tandem tractor trailer ban remains in place until 4 p.m today. The Long Island Rail Road is operating on an enhanced weekend schedule. Customers are encouraged avoid unnecessary travel, check mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use extreme caution while navigating the system, especially on outdoor platforms and stairs. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA's apps: MYmta, Metro-North Train Time and Long Island Rail Road Train Time.

Port Authority The Port Authority urges motorists to use caution during this week's winter storm; speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges as well as along roadways to and from the crossings. Travelers through the Port Authority's airports, bus terminal and bus station are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays, cancelations or rebookings. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps. New York Power Authority / Canal Corporation The New York Power Authority and the Canal Corporation staff have performed regular preparations for winter weather in advance of the impending storm to ensure all facilities, assets and equipment are storm ready. The Power Authority also is prepared to support power restoration activities if needed.