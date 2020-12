Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Thursday, December 17, 2020

The season for taking swift fox in a portion of Trapping District 6 in northeastern Montana will close at midnight on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

The district includes portions of Blaine, Hill, Phillips, and Valley counties.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

