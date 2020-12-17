2020-12-17 10:28:57.48 Family Birthdays Lead to $195,000 Show Me Cash Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Perle Erwin of Waynesville has played the Missouri Lottery for over 30 years. Through those years, she has consistently played four sets of numbers when purchasing Show Me Cash tickets, all tying back to family birthdays. With her grandchildren’s birthdays nearing, she chose to play another set – their upcoming ages. The decision turned into a $195,000 winning move following the June 25 drawing.

Erwin claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters on Nov. 30.

“The winning numbers looked familiar to me, so I went home to look for my ticket,” said Erwin.

However, she had placed her ticket in a spot so well hidden that even she could not find it right away.

“It took me three weeks to find my ticket!”

Erwin purchased her ticket – with the winning number combination of 5, 17, 23, 26 and 30 – at Price Cutter, 300 Ichord Ave., in Waynesville.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

