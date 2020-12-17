Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstates in Northeast PA

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on trucks and other vehicles from traveling on interstates in northeast Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. 

Restrictions were placed on trucks and other vehicles in the region on:

• Interstate 80 • Interstate 81 • Interstate 84 • Interstate 380

With the restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles were permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers were not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions were in place.

PennDOT also has lifted the speed limit restrictions on all roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.   Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

# # #

