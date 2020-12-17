Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Lifts Vehicle Restrictions in North Central Region

As this week's severe winter storm moves northeast, PennDOT is lifting vehicle restrictions on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania.

As of 11:00 A.M., Level 3 restrictions have been removed for I-80, from the 161/Bellefonte interchange and east through Centre and Clinton counties.

Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Level 1 vehicle restrictions have also been lifted on Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
  • motorcycles.

With vehicle restrictions lifted, the 45-mph speed restriction on most of I-80 has also been lifted in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties. An additional speed restriction on I-99 in Centre County was lifted earlier this morning.

The 45-mph restriction remains in place on I-80 eastbound in Clearfield County from mile-marker 97 to mile-marker 133.

Drivers are reminded that I-80 eastbound and westbound remains closed from the 178/Lock Haven interchange to the I-180 interchange in Northumberland County due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT will provide an update on that situation as soon as conditions improve.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PAStateColl

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

 

 

# # #

 

