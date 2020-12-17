Update on Route 44 in Lycoming and Union Counties

Montoursville, PA – Route 44 is now open between Route 554 (Sulphur Springs Road) in Washington Township and Route 654 in Limestone Township, Lycoming County, but remains closed at the intersection with Route 15 in Allenwood to Elimsport, Union County due to disabled tractor-trailers.

Even though Route 44 is open between Elimsport and Jersey Shore, trucks should avoid accessing Route 44 via Routes 54 and 2001 (Elimsport Road) during winter conditions due to the steep grade of Route 44.

An update will be sent when Route 44 is open in Union County.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###