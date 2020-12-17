For Many, Working from Home Boosts Productivity - Now Take It Up A Notch with Mobile Edge

Mobile Edge supports remote workers and other mobile professionals with a wide range of mobile power and personal productivity accessories

Even before COVID-19 people were working from home more than ever. Factor in the pandemic and the number of remote workers is skyrocketing.

One place we haven’t had to sacrifice is with the quality and functionality of gadgets designed to make us more efficient and keep us connected on the job and at home...” — Paul June, VP of Marketing

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even before COVID-19 people were working from home more than ever. Factor in the pandemic and the number of remote workers is skyrocketing.At the same time, somewhat surprisingly, productivity has seen a sharp rise. Research shows that home-based professionals focus more on tasks that matter, are less distracted by meetings, and they’re scheduling their time more efficiently. Mobile Edge supports remote workers and other mobile professionals with a wide range of mobile power and personal productivity accessories that also happen to make great holiday gifts.“2020 has been a difficult year. We’ve all had to sacrifice in the ways we normally work and play,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “One place we haven’t had to sacrifice is with the quality and functionality of gadgets designed to make us more efficient and keep us connected on the job and at home, which nowadays is the same place for many.”Now through December, Mobile Edge is featuring holiday specials that make it easier than ever to get some of the hot products and must-have cool tech home office executives and mobile professionals desire the most.Productivity GadgetsIf reliable power is what the man or woman on your gift list craves, and lots of it, the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.For Qi-enabled smartphones, the Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a versatile 2-in-1 product that cuts down on desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mousepad and wireless charger. Just set your phone on the mousepad and start charging immediately.For that loved one who’s always in search of a nearby outlet, our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.• See all Mobile Edge accessories.Protect & OrganizeOf course, the mobile professional on your list needs to protect, organize, and transport all that gear. Mobile Edge produces the industry’s leading selection of protective and fashionable cases and “go bags.” We offer a variety of styles that offer superior organization, excellent protection, and maximum portability for electronic gear and accessories, plus laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles, depending on your needs.Our Graphite Line Cases represent a fresh, edgy take on several of our most popular and bestselling backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases redesigned using a premium graphite-colored nylon material and fashion-inspired interior linings.The award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, it's TSA checkpoint-friendly, and it features plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, cords, headphones, a mouse, and a keyboard. It’s available in three styles, including one specially designed to fit virtual reality headsets and controllers.• See all Mobile Edge Men’s & Women’s Cases.Gift BundlesJust in time for the holidays, we’ve packaged some of our most popular items into deeply discounted gift bundles:Our Road Warrior Package was developed for those successful business executives who find themselves constantly on the move. It includes our Professional Backpack, Laptop Security Cable Lock and Key, and Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger.If you’re looking for that one gift that will cover most gamer’s needs, look no further than our Game On! Core Gaming Gift Bundle. It includes the Core Gaming Backpack with hook-and-loop panel (for displaying team badges and patches), the Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger, our XL Core Gaming Mouse Mat, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.We put together our Home Office Accessory Collection specifically for home office executives or busy professionals working remotely. It features our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub, USB Wall Charger Turbo 6, Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.• See all Mobile Edge Bundle Offers.Mobile Edge Gift CardsWhen you’re not sure which gift is right for your loved one, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don’t expire.About Mobile EdgeFounded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.# # #

Mobile Edge - Laptop Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle