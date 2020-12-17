TONINO LAMBORGHINI AND ITALCER ANNOUNCE THE AGREEMENT FOR THE NEW LUXURY SURFACES CERAMIC COLLECTION
The collection will combine classic high-end Italian ceramic tradition with the signature design of the brand founded by the heir of the Lamborghini family.
The new collection will enrich the Tonino Lamborghini HOME project, which already includes furnishing, faucets and interior accessory collections for a luxury total living experience.”BOLOGNA, ITALY, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonino Lamborghini, a luxury accessory and real estate project brand, and Italcer, a hub of Italian ceramic design and high-end bathroom furnishings, have signed an agreement for the new collection of floor and wall surfaces bearing the Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Surfaces trademark.
The convergence of such excellence has given rise to a new range that seamlessly combines high technology and tireless research, distinguishing features of Italian design. The collection will combine classic high-end Italian ceramic tradition with the rigorous signature design of the brand founded by the heir of the Lamborghini family.
The Bologna-based company Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. was founded in 1981 by the eponymous president, heir of the famous Lamborghini dynasty, who for almost forty years has been translating his creative spirit and passion for design and mechanics into accessories, furniture finishings and hospitality projects that epitomise Italian luxury and elegance.
La Fabbrica S.p.A., founded in 1994 in Castel Bolognese (RA), is the Italcer Group company that will manage the production and commercialisation of the new Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Surfaces collection.
Ferruccio Lamborghini, CEO and VP of Tonino Lamborghini SPA commented: "The partnership with Italcer is further confirmation of our commitment to exporting the passion and spirit of Italian lifestyle throughout the world, in the form of unique and distinctive projects that combine the excellence of Italian design and workmanship. Furthermore, the know-how and production technology of La Fabbrica will enrich the Tonino Lamborghini HOME project in qualitative and aesthetic terms, which already includes furnishing, faucets and accessory collections for the home and office, for a luxury total living experience that is strongly inspired by our family heritage".
Graziano Verdi, Chief Executive Officer of Italcer also comments how: "The agreement is part of the strategy and vision of Italcer Group, focused on consolidating and simultaneously developing the leadership of Italian design in the ceramic sector, both in Italy and on foreign markets drawn to Italian style and quality. Luxury, Italian production and design, respect for the environment and innovation are some of the values we share and, through our subsidiary La Fabbrica, have enabled us to create a product that is one of a kind, as unique as the style of Tonino Lamborghini in the world".
The new Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Surfaces collection will satisfy market demand for the most modern and innovative sizes and will be presented in the first half of 2021. The commercial focus of our new collection will be an international clientèle, through selected stores and contract projects.
Furthermore, new surface collections will be offered to clients of the Tonino Lamborghini Hospitality project in Brazil, China and other international locations where the brand is currently developing real estate projects featuring bespoke living concepts with a strong personality, for an iconic living style characterised by Italian design.
Thanks to the creative project development capabilities and state-of-the-art techniques of La Fabbrica, the stylistic patterns of the brand, inspired by the very essence of Lamborghini DNA, will be reinterpreted through the use of original details and finishings, culminating in a range of high-end ceramic surfaces. The design and mechanical heritage of Tonino Lamborghini will harmoniously blend with the contemporaneity of the La Fabbrica product philosophy to satisfy the technical requirements of project developers and interior designers on the one hand, and the taste of end consumers on the other.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI
Founded in Italy in 1981 by Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, heir of the Lamborghini family, today the company’s headquarters are located in the magnificent Palazzo del Vignola, a Renaissance villa just outside Bologna’s city walls.
Mr. Lamborghini has taken inspiration from his family heritage and his vast experience in mechanical and automotive engineering to develop a lifestyle experience brand with a range of luxury design products, including: watches, eyewear, leather goods, smartphones, perfumes, furniture, clothing, sports accessories, golf&utility carts, signature beverages, 5-star boutique hotels, real estate projects, cafés and restaurants.
For 39 years, Tonino Lamborghini has been a byword for Made in Italy lifestyle. By staying true to the tradition and story of the Lamborghini family, the Tonino Lamborghini Company seeks to promote distinctive Italian style and taste.
Uncompromising spirit, Italian ingenuity and design - together with the talent of a brand recognized throughout the globe as a beacon of luxury, exclusivity and Italian flair - are the values of the Tonino Lamborghini brand. The company’s vision is to bring the passion and spirit of Italy to the global market with unique and distinctive products, inspired by Italian industrial design and the Lamborghini family mechanical heritage.
Tonino Lamborghini was born in 1947 in Italy, and he is today the President of the homonymous company. In 2015, Tonino Lamborghini’s first son Ferruccio joined the company as vice-president and CEO. From his famous grandfather Ferruccio has inherited not only the name but also the passion for speed: he is a motorcycling champion in the Italian Speed Championship.
ITALCER GROUP
The Italcer Group, currently the sixth largest Italian Group in the ceramic sector, with 530 employees, a production that in 2021 will exceed 15,000,000 square metres out of the 400,000,000 total produced by the Italian sector, boasts over 3,000 distributors worldwide and aims at reaching revenue of 300 million with over 70 million of EBITDA in 2024. The Group is owned by the Mandarin Capital Partners II private equity fund.
Today it operates through leading brands and historical industrial companies in the ceramic sector that produce high-quality indoor and outdoor products: in addition to Devon&Devon, specialised in luxury bathrooms, it includes La Fabbrica Ceramiche, AVA, specialised in large slabs for architecture, Elios Ceramica, Ceramica Rondine and Bottega. In recent years alone, the Group has invested over 25 million in Industry 4.0. Over the next three years, investments of a further 10 million a year are planned.
