TONINO LAMBORGHINI AND ITALCER ANNOUNCE THE AGREEMENT FOR THE NEW LUXURY SURFACES CERAMIC COLLECTION

Ferruccio Lamborghini, Tonino Lamborghini CEO and VP Graziano Verdi, Chief Executive Officer of Italcer

The collection will combine classic high-end Italian ceramic tradition with the signature design of the brand founded by the heir of the Lamborghini family.

The new collection will enrich the Tonino Lamborghini HOME project, which already includes furnishing, faucets and interior accessory collections for a luxury total living experience.” — Ferruccio Lamborghini, VP and Ceo of Tonino Lamborghini SpA