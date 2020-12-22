Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Announces Funnest Gig for Westside Kids to Eat Chocolate

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring funnest gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Recruiting for Good hires kids for fun gigs to eat chocolate and write fulfilling reviews that inspire the community #socialgoodcontent #kidsgetpaidtoeat #gigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Share With Like-Minded Families and Professionals in LA Who Love to Help Kids #fungigsforkids #chocolateschoolprogram #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring gigs for kids to eat chocolate, learn to love work, and play; now hiring team of kids for funnest foodie gig.

We're hiring LA kids for the funnest weekend gigs to eat chocolate, love to work, and play!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative chocolate contests and fun gigs for kids to love work.

Kids are hired for funnest weekend gig '12 Months of Chocolate' to taste LA's Finest Chocolates and write reviews. The chocolate is sponsored by Recruiting for Good, and home delivered. Kids who do a good job are hired for more fun foodie gigs (just like in the real world, do a great job, get hired again).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are looking for Middle School students who have positive life values; honor and respect their parents (and teachers). Kids need to love creative writing, learn, and eat chocolate."

How Kids Land the Funnest Foodie Gig to Eat

Live on the Westside and attend Middle School in LA

1. Participate in creative writing contest, "What I love most about my mom, and why?"
2. Most meaningful entries land weekend gig to eat and taste LA's Finest Chocolate.
3. Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos contacts parent, and discusses responsibilities for gig.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Every month, kids participate and use their creative talent for good. We create social good content; fun fulfilling foodie reviews written by awesome LA kids that inspire the community."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to learn and love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

Recruiting for Good creates fun gigs for kids to learn and love work. We inspire kids to use their creative talent for good by creating social good content; that is fun, meaningful, and valued. The kids inform the community about LA's Finest Chocolate (Creators/Founders/Owners, Product, and Retail Establishments) www.SocialGoodContent.com Fun Fulfilling Foodie Reviews Written By Awesome LA Kids.

Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids in Middle School to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.

The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). With your help, we’ll sponsor and create a kids gig at a designated LA school of your choice. www.ChocolateSchoolProgram.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

