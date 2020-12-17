Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for Dec. 17, 2020

The Good News of Christmas

And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” Luke 2: 8-11

This year, more than ever, I believe it’s important to remember the true reason for the holiday season — the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Luke tells us this good news wasn’t just for a group of shepherds outside of Bethlehem, but it was for all people. The true meaning of Christmas lies in the manger, humanity’s hope in the form of an innocent babe who would go on to die for the sins of all mankind. We all face setbacks and carry burdens — but we have hope because of the birth of Jesus, coming into this world, bearing love and forgiveness, to intercede on our behalf. Despite everything going on in the world around us, I believe the good news of Christmas gives us hope for better days ahead.

Whether it’s the nurse working around the clock to take care of his or her patients, parents struggling to help their children with virtual education or an unemployed worker desperately looking for work, this pandemic has affected all of us in different ways. Despite daily increasing numbers of hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 cases, I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel. Every day, we hear more and more positive news about medical advances that could lead to the end of this pandemic. With one vaccine already authorized for emergency use and a second ready to go before the FDA, I am hopeful that we will soon have the tools needed to fight back against the virus. For more information about our state’s plan to distribute the approved vaccines, I encourage you to visit covidvaccine.mo.gov. This virus has had a devastating impact on our state, but I am cautiously optimistic that better days are on the horizon.

As you celebrate Christmas this year, please keep our frontline workers and first responders in your thoughts and prayers. They have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic to provide vital care to those suffering from the virus. While we celebrate Christmas with our loved ones, there is a good chance some of them will be on duty throughout the holiday season. Pray for their safety, and give thanks for them.

It should go without saying, but 2020 has been a year unlike any other. As our community continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about resources available for those suffering during these uncertain times. Together, we will get through this!

From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

