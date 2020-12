Rare Earth Mining Media for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)

The company was featured in the following article : “E.ON, SARTORIUS, DEFENSE METALS: THE SCARCER THE GOODS, THE HIGHER THE PRICE.”

Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media alert for Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) from Investorideas.com Newswire. The company was featured in the following article : “E.ON, SARTORIUS, DEFENSE METALS: THE SCARCER THE GOODS, THE HIGHER THE PRICE.”Full article and Original sourceExcerpt:DEFENSE METALS: GOOD UNDERLYING CONDITIONS, SPECULATIVE SHAREDefense Metals is still a long way from a share price performance like that of Sartorius. However, the Canadian Company is also sitting on an essential commodity: rare earths. 90% of this critical raw material is mined in China and found in many products, such as consumer electronics and rechargeable batteries. Defense Metals is developing one of the few rare earth properties in North America, emphasizing the strategic importance of the metals, including to the defence industry.Recently, Jamie Spratt, an expert in corporate finance, joined the Defense Metals team. The appointment is a sign that Defense Metals wants to get down to business as quickly as possible. The Company has an option to buy the Wicheeda rare earth project near the Canadian city of Prince George. Exploration drilling has already shown promise in recent months.Given the growing scarcity of rare earth metals and the simultaneous increase in demand for raw materials from regions with high environmental standards, the general conditions for Defense Metals are considered good. However, as the Company is still only valued at just over EUR 7 million, the stock must be regarded as speculative.Author - NICO POPPAt home in Southern Germany, the passionate stock exchange expert has been accompanying the capital markets for about twenty years. With a soft spot for smaller companies, he is constantly on the lookout for exciting investment stories.About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/ Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. For further information, please contact:Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.Vice President, Investor RelationsTel: (778) 994 8072Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . 