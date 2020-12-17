LoginRadius Launches Privacy Policy Management for Businesses
The new feature includes effortless management of privacy policy versions and workflows with simple configurations
What we've architectured is a compliance-ready solution capable of solving tricky and time-consuming Privacy Policy Management workflow”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping consumers informed about an organization's data regulations and privacy policies is fundamental to creating a loyal consumer base. By recognizing this need, LoginRadius, the top contender in cloud-based CIAM solutions, announces the launch of Privacy Policy Management today. The new solution will help businesses put their consumers first through proactive privacy policy management.
With this launch, businesses can offer visibility over their updated privacy policies, maintain versions, and notify consumers about the latest changes or get their acceptance of the newer versions.
"What we've architectured is a compliance-ready solution capable of solving tricky and time-consuming Privacy Policy Management workflow ," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"As you continually adjust your policies to global regulation updates, this latest addition by LoginRadius will be a good enhancement to keep your consumers informed about every version—that's updated," he adds
LoginRadius' Privacy Policy Management brings several capabilities for businesses. The most significant ones include:
Versions - Businesses can name the privacy policy version after each update, making it easier to handle versioning.
Timestamps - Businesses can set and manage the date and time from when a privacy policy version will be effective. They can set the schedule in advance, and the consumers are notified about the new version with a message of their choice to ensure personalization.
Flow Type - Businesses can choose whether notifying the consumers about the privacy policy change is enough or consumers should provide acceptance on the same. LoginRadius handles the notification or the acceptance process on their behalf.
Businesses can easily configure and deploy this feature from the LoginRadius Admin Console without investing much time in development efforts.
Additionally, LoginRadius' Privacy Policy Management makes businesses compliant and audit-ready while providing visibility about their current versions to individual consumers.
To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
