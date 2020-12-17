Speed Limits Restored on Roadways in the Region

​PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on area roadways in the region.

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restriction on:

• Interstate 70, in Bedford and Fulton counties

• Interstate 99, in Bedford and Blair counties

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on interstates in the region.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101