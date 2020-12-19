Beje Wholesale Diamonds Extends Holiday Shopping with It's Double The Love Campaign
Double the Love celebrates the best time to get engaged. Customers get 10 percent of their purchase price back in a gift certificate to use by Feb. 14, 2020.
We are not here for a quick sale. We take pride in developing relationships with our customers, educating them to recognize quality, and providing them with personal service at an unbeatable price.”NEW ORLEANS, LA , UNITED STATES , December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beje Wholesale Diamonds is celebrating the holiday season and the most popular time for getting engaged with its Double the Love Campaign. Beje will return ten percent of each purchase to their customers in the form of a gift certificate to be used towards any Valentine's Day purchase (up to a $5,000 purchase).
— Josh Kaston, Vice President of Beje Wholesale Diamonds
The Double The Love Campaign celebrates the most popular time frame to get engaged, from November to February. Recognizing that all types of celebrations have been put on hold, especially engagements and weddings, Beje wanted to help by providing the perfect shopping experience - fine jewelry at wholesale pricing in a non-stressful environment.
"When it comes to selecting an engagement ring or the perfect Christmas present, usually more than one visit is required to make the right choice," says Josh Kaston, Vice President of Beje Wholesale Diamonds. "We decided to extend the giving season to help people feel less rushed. The jewelry business is really the personal message business - we are here to help you express your love. In order to do our job well, we need to be good listeners and be able to show you a variety of choices so that you can choose the best one that conveys your message. If you can’t find exactly what you want, we can help you design your expression of love. We are not here for a quick sale. We take pride in developing relationships with our customers, educating them to recognize quality, and providing them with personal service at an unbeatable price."
Whether it is transforming your grandmother's antique watch into diamond earrings or custom designing a pendant or engagement ring, Beje creates one-of-a-kind unique and meaningful pieces that tell a story or deliver a message. "With the recent advancements in technology, our clients are able to tell us what design they want and they can view their piece before it is created, thus guaranteeing their overall satisfaction," Kaston says. "With 3-D printing, we can design a ring for you, print out a prototype and you can try it on. Every couple’s story is unique. We can create a unique treasure that will provide sentimental value that will go beyond what a traditional diamond purchase can offer."
In addition to a large variety of loose diamonds, fine jewelry, and estate jewelry, Josh's wife, Mia, has her own collection that has been widely acclaimed for its feminine ensemble of fine diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires set with white or rose gold. You can find the Mia Collection exhibited in galleries in New Orleans, New York, and Denver.
Committed to keeping you safe, Beje has remained open throughout the pandemic by providing virtual tours of their inventory and virtual or telephone consultations as well as adhering to all recommendations by the CDC for all in-person visits.
About Beje
Owner and President, Jeff Kaston started Beje In 1977. Fresh out of Emory University, he embarked on his lifelong jewelry adventure selling watch straps out of the trunk of his car. Today he operates one of the most trusted full-service jewelry providers in the New Orleans metro area. For nearly 40 years Beje has offered unmatched wholesale diamond and jewelry prices to the public and grown its stellar reputation for providing unparalleled education and service to its clients.
