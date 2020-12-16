PENNDOT Restricts Certain Vehicles and Reduces Speed Limits in Northeast PA

Dunmore, PA – Due to the winter storm hitting the region, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles from highways in Northeastern Pennsylvania. PennDOT is also temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of these highways as of 3:30 PM.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the highways remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions. Vehicle restrictions are at Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways in Engineering District 4 (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Pike, Wayne, and Wyoming counties):

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81 • All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80 • All eastbound and westbound Interstate 84 • All northbound and southbound Interstate 380

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and • motorcycles.

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 680 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available by calling 5-1-1, and regional Twitter alerts are available on the 511PA website. PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by calling 1-888-9-READYPA. Citizens can find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the Web site or the toll-free line.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, (570)-963-4044 , jekalinosk@pa.gov and Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502 , Mtaluto@pa.gov

Michael S. Taluto| Safety Press Officer Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 4-0 Office 55 Keystone Industrial Park | Dunmore, Pa 18512 Office 570.963.3502 | Fax 570.614.2957 www.neparoads.com * www.511PA.com

