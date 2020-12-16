I-80 WB Closed at I-180 Interchange Due to a Multi-Vehicle Crash in Clinton County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised both lanes are closed at the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven).

Traffic will be detoured using Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south.

The road is expected to be closed several hours.

