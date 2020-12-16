(Subscription required) “The first priority is addressing what Covid has done to our system of civil justice in California,” Umberg said in an interview. “Trials are delayed. Courts are operating at skeleton status.”
Dec 16, 2020
You just read:
New state Senate Judiciary chair likes to get into the weeds
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.