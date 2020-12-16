Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-30 night work begins between Edenville and Tobacco River Dec. 16

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Midland Gladwin

HIGHWAY:                                    M-30

CLOSEST CITY:                  Edenville

START DATE:             Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin 24-hour work at the temporary bridge site on M-30 over the Tobacco River. This work is part of a $4.3 million investment to build a prefabricated steel bridge at the former M-30 causeway bridge site in southern Gladwin County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      M-30 is closed from Cedar Drive to Twin Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road.

This work will result in increased noise levels, particularly Dec. 16 - 22 and Dec. 28 - 30 while crews drive steel sheeting and piles for the bridge foundation. Overnight work is being allowed to expedite the building schedule.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: This work will replace the former M-30 causeway bridge washed away during May flooding and dam breaches.  

