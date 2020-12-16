M-30 night work begins between Edenville and Tobacco River Dec. 16
COUNTIES: Midland Gladwin
HIGHWAY: M-30
CLOSEST CITY: Edenville
START DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin 24-hour work at the temporary bridge site on M-30 over the Tobacco River. This work is part of a $4.3 million investment to build a prefabricated steel bridge at the former M-30 causeway bridge site in southern Gladwin County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-30 is closed from Cedar Drive to Twin Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road.
This work will result in increased noise levels, particularly Dec. 16 - 22 and Dec. 28 - 30 while crews drive steel sheeting and piles for the bridge foundation. Overnight work is being allowed to expedite the building schedule.
SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: This work will replace the former M-30 causeway bridge washed away during May flooding and dam breaches.